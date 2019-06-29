State, local law enforcement announce Connecticut River Task Force to continue for second summer

BOSTON Mass. (WWLP) – In an effort to increase public safety and marine compliance along the Connecticut River, a consortium of state and local law enforcement agencies will continue for a second year a joint Task Force aimed at ensuring residents and visitors are able to enjoy land and maritime activities in the Connecticut River Valley in a safe, responsible manner.

The Task Force is composed of law enforcement and vessels from Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton, South Hadley and Chicopee along with the Massachusetts Environmental Police, United States Coast Guard, Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation and the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

On the water, the group will work in a collaborative fashion to enforce boating and watercraft violations, ensure the legal and safe operation of watercraft, and prevent trespassing and littering on islands and beaches along the Connecticut River. On land, the Task Force will enforce parking rules and regulations, and deter general criminal activity.

The Connecticut River boasts a large recreational presence of motor vessels, paddle craft, water sports, campers and anglers alike. Safety should be a priority for everyone operating on the water as speed restrictions and private aids to navigation are there to protect those who share the river.

These communities and law enforcement agencies wish everyone a happy and safe summer and look forward to collaborating again to ensure that the Connecticut River can be a place for all to enjoy.