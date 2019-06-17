State, local police dealing with “despondent man” in Cummington

CUMMINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A state police tactical team and a helicopter have been called in to assist local police in the western Hampshire County town of Cummington, with a report of a despondent man.

State Police Lt. Tom Ryan told 22News that troopers were called to assist Cummington police at around noontime. He said that a hostage negotiator, their STOP team tactical unit, and police dogs have been brought-in to help, and a helicopter was also called-in.

Additional information about the situation was not immediately available, and Ryan declined to specify where exactly in town the incident is taking place.

22News will provide you with the latest information as it becomes available.