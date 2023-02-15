NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State and Northampton Police are investigating an alleged threat received at the Northampton High School Wednesday.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed with 22News that there was a “threat received by that school.” No other information was available at this time.

The South Hadley High School also received a potential threat from outside the school around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. South Hadley Police performed a search of the school, both inside and outside the building. All students and staff were found safe.

Chief Jennifer Gundersen told 22News the incident was determined to be a “swatting” call. A person called and allegedly threatened he was outside the school with a firearm.

South Hadley High School will have a controlled dismissal Wednesday afternoon. Students on buses will be released first, parents picking up children are asked to wait on Newton Street and to not drive on campus until all the buses have left the school.

All afternoon activities at South Hadley High School have been cancelled. Police will remain on the campus until all students have been dismissed.

22News will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.