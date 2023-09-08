AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday was the first day of classes for students at UMass Amherst.
Senator Jo Comerford and Representative Mindy Domb were present on campus Friday as U.S representative Jim McGovern delivered a keynote address welcoming students to a new year.
inspiring them to be the change they wish to see within their communities.
Tens-of-thousands of undergraduate students returned last weekend to move-in for the new year.
