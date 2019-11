NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – A man was arrested after allegedly running away from a car crash on I-91 in Northampton on Tuesday night.

According to the Northampton Police Chief Kasper, police were called to assist Massachusetts State Police in the area of Atwood Drive at 11:02 p.m. where a 57-year-old man from Suffield Connecticut ran away from a car crash.

Police searched the wooded area and found the man lying in the swamp. He was taken into custody by State Police.