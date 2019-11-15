State Police assisting with crash on Exit 18 off-ramp on I-91 in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police were called to assist with a crash near a bowling alley on Route 5 in Northampton Thursday evening.

Trooper James DeAngelis of the Massachusetts State Police told 22News the Northampton Police Department requested assistance with the crash just after 6:20 p.m., to block traffic from entering the off-ramp of Exit 18 on I-91.

It is currently unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or how serious it is.

The bowling alley near Exit 18 on I-91 in Northampton is Spare Time Entertainment, located on Pleasant Street.

22News has a crew on the way. We’ll bring you updates as more details develop.