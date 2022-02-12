CHESTERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Chesterfield man last seen on Monday.

According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers and Huntington Police are looking to located 79-year-old Robert Sherman of Chesterfield. He was last seen in Westfield on Monday around 9:30 a.m.

A rental vehicle Sherman was using was found stuck in the snow near 230 Norwich Lane in Huntington on Wednesday. Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Massachusetts State Police at 413-587-5700.