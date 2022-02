HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – State police have found the body of 79-year-old Robert Sherman of Chesterfield.

According to a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson, the man’s body was found around the Florida Brook area in Huntington. Sherman was last seen in Westfield on Monday, February 9.

ROBERT SHERMAN (Mass. State Police)

No further details have been released at this time. 22News will continue to update this story as more information is released.