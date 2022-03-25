BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Several State Police Troopers were inside the Quabbin area in Belchertown Friday morning.

According to a news release by Massachusetts State Police at around 8:30 a.m., a DCR Ranger at the Quabbin Reservoir saw a body in the lower area of the Reservoir’s spillway approximately 20 feet from shore.

Divers from the Massachusetts State Police were called and recovered the body. Investigators from the Sturbridge Police Department and the State Police confirmed the body to be George Guttler, 71, of Sturbridge, who was reported missing by his family on March 11. In the days that followed filing the missing person report, state and local police agencies, along with DCR employees, conducted several searches for Mr. Guttler by land, air, and water.

Photo: State Police

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampshire and Franklin counties are investigating Mr. Guttler’s death. No further information was provided. 22News will continue to follow this story as more information is released.