Safety in the car with the example of a seated, belted teddy bear in the car (Getty Images)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are holding a free car seat safety inspection Tuesday.

The event will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Northampton State Police Barracks located at 555 North King Street. State Police offer free car seat inspections as part of the Child Passenger Safety Equipment Grant. Certified State Police car seat technicians will be available to help provide instruction and guidance to residents on the proper installation of a car seat.

There will also be two other car seat inspection events Tuesday in Framingham and Middleborough. State Police have been hosting free car seat installations every week and will continue to hold them through September 28.

Residents that are unable to attend during those hours can also make an appointment for an installation or inspection by calling the MSP Traffic Programs Section at 774-462-3766 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Car Seat Safety: