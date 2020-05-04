State police investigate in industrial area in South Hadley in connection with deadly Chicopee shooting

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Local and state police have been investigating on Industrial Drive in South Hadley Monday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, the investigation is connected to the deadly shooting that occurred on Friday in Chicopee. Wilk was unable to provide further information. 22News contacted the South Hadley Police Department who was also unable to release any further details as this is an on-going investigation.

Arrest made in deadly shooting in Chicopee; victim identified

When 22News crew arrived in the area, they saw investigators working in what appeared to be a self-storage facility and a nearby marshy area.

So far, officers have arrested 33-year-old Alexis Cardenas-DeJesus who is being charged with the murder of 26-year-old Yasan Cabrera-Otero of Springfield. Cardenas-DeJesus is facing an additional charge with illegal carrying of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

22News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.