State Police investigating after man shot in Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound was taken to an area hospital on Thursday, according to police, who are now investigating.

The Belchertown Police Department said officers were called to a shooting on Shea Avenue around 3:30 p.m. and found the victim.

He was taken to a Springfield hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting along with State Police Crime Scene Services, and the department’s Ballistics Unit.

22News will follow this and bring you any new details when they are provided.