State Police investigating crash that killed Huntington man in Westhampton

WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that took the life of a Huntington resident on Main Road in Westhampton Thursday afternoon.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, troopers assigned to the Northampton barracks were called to investigate the deadly crash between a pickup truck and motorcycle before 3:30 p.m.

After investigating the crash for a while, troopers determined the pickup truck, a 2010 Toyota Tacoma, operated by an unidentified 77-year-old Northampton man, was traveling westbound on Main Street while the motorcycle, a 1987 Harley-Davidson, operated by 57-year-old Huntington resident David Foster, was traveling eastbound.

Investigators say the truck made a turn into the path of the motorcycle, causing the crash. Foster suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Circumstances surrounding the crash and charges against the truck driver are still being determined, State Police said.

Police added that the deadly crash continues to be investigated by State Police in Northampton, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the Hampshire County State Police Detective Unit.