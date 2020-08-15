State Police investigating serious Williamsburg crash

WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a serious crash that sent one person to the hospital in Williamsburg Tuesday.

Williamsburg first responders were called to a single-car crash with one occupant who was trapped in the vehicle with potentially serious injuries. Upon arrival, crews used the jaws of life to extricate the individual.

The person was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. A photo shared by the Williamsburg Police and Fire Department shows a car heavily damaged in the front, back on the side of the road.

Photo: Williamsburg Police and Fire Department

Northampton Fire and Rescue provided mutual aid and the cause of the crash is still being investigated.