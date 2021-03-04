State Police: Man arrested in Northampton for drug trafficking, suspended license

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Vermont man is facing drug trafficking charges after a Massachusetts State Police trooper initially pulled him over for a traffic violation in Northampton on Tuesday.

According to State Police, at around 1:30 p.m., the trooper conducted the traffic stop after noticing the vehicle’s license plate was unreadable.

After pulling the vehicle over and conducting an RMV inquiry, the trooper discovered the driver, 46-year-old Harry Sanborn of Chelse, had a suspended driver’s license. A tow truck was requested and Sandborn was removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest.

Photo: Massachusetts State Police

Photo: Massachusetts State Police

Photo: Massachusetts State Police

A pat-frisk of Sanborn turned up what’s suspected to be a glass pipe commonly used for illegal drugs, and a small amount of suspected crack cocaine, State Police said.

During an inventory search of the vehicle, troopers found a brown paper bag with about 900 wax packets each containing a small amount of suspected heroin. The packets weighed a combined 18 grams.

The bag also contained three separate baggies of suspected crack cocaine, weighing a combined 47 grams, according to State Police.

Sanborn was taken to the State Police Northampton barracks, his bail was set at $25,000.

He was arraigned on charges including unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, trafficking in crack cocaine, and trafficking in heroin.