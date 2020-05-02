State re-openings divide Northampton protest groups

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the U.S. economy, putting millions of American workers out of work.

Saturday brought dozens of protesters to Route 9 in Northampton, many of whom are struggling with unemployment.

The Trump supporters held banners, flags, and signs as drivers blared their horns going by. Another group gathered behind them on Damon Road in opposition of Trump’s actions during the pandemic.

Protests like this have been taking place all over the country and in Northampton, there were protesters supporting President Donald Trump and others who are against his actions. They have clashing views on reopening the economy.

One western Massachusetts resident told 22News they believed every worker is essential and in need of work. “Western Mass. is not Boston. every worker is essential. I don’t want to sit home. I want to work.”

Elizabeth Ramirez of Holyoke added, “There are a lot of casualties in this and we want to listen to the scientists and the medical personnel. We want to take their direction.”

Northampton and State Police maintained order Saturday, while ensuring public safety. The state’s economic reopening advisory group will have a plan ready by Monday, May 18, but what happens after that, remains unclear.

Governor Charlie Baker has given no indication as to how and when businesses will be allowed to reopen.