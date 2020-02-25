State representative holds census informational event in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – State Representative Dan Carey held an informational event about the census Monday night in Easthampton.

The event took place at the Easthampton. The census happens every ten years and determines representation on the local, state and federal level. The event allowed community members to ask questions and raise any concerns they have.

State Rep. Dan Carey hosted the event and told 22News that the event was aimed at preparing residents for this year’s census

“Just want to make sure people are ready for it when it comes and fill it out timely and this is one of the first censuses people may fill out online and so be aware of how to do that as well,” said Carey.

The U.S. Census, which is conducted every 10 years, will begin on Census Day, April 1.