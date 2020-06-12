State still recommending visitors to self-quarantine during stay

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts is still recommending that travelers to the state self-quarantine for 14 days, so how is that impacting the local economy?

Right now, hotels, motels and inns can re-open with restrictions, however it’s not that easy due to people traveling less because of the pandemic.

During phase two, hotels could open to provide services to essential workers and vulnerable populations but many hotels temporarily closed to due lack of guests.

The owner of the Hotel Northampton, Mansour Ghablif, told us that Everybody in the industry is suffering right now,

“People are not traveling because of again that 14 day quarantine situation. As soon as this restrictions ease up I think it will just go crazy,” said Ghablif.

Business and recreational travel is currently discouraged by the state under phase two.

In phase three the states says any guidance on travel is “to be determined based on trends.”

Hotel managers told us they’ve seen a few people from out of state start to book rooms again but they don’t expect a lot of reservations until downtown areas fully re-open.