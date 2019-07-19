Stay safe in the upcoming potential heatwave

(WWLP) – Temperatures are likely to reach the triple digits this weekend, but regardless of what your thermometer says, it’ll feel even hotter outside.

The West Springfield Fire Department said that you should treat this extreme heat, the same way you would treat the extreme cold.

Avoid staying outside for too long, and make sure you are listening to how your body feels. Also, avoid strenuous work or activity outside, or inside of places without air conditioning.

If you’re going to be outside you can limit your sun exposure by wearing a hat and drinking plenty of water to avoid heat-related illness.

According to the CDC, air conditioning is the strongest factor in preventing heat-related illness. Spending just a few hours in AC can make a big difference.

The West Springfield Fire Department told 22News, they see a spike in medical calls when it gets this hot out. Children and the elderly are particularly susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

If you need a place to stay cool, there will be cooling centers open across western Massachusetts like the Public Library in Holyoke.

View the full list of cooling centers here.