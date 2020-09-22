Staying up to date with COVID-19 test results at local colleges, universities

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – As the return of students to college campuses bring COVID-19 outbreaks, there is now a way to stay up to date with the latest case numbers.

State officials announced they have published statewide data on positive cases in higher education institutions. It can be found on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard from the department of public health, which includes 59 colleges and universities doing testing on campus.

It shows nearly 500 people in those higher education institutions have tested positive for the virus.

The report will specify the number of tests performed, positive cases, percent positivity, and the percent of new cases identified through testing.

College’s and universities started implementing regular testing programs for their students, faculty, and staff, including at UMass Amherst in its Mullins center.

The Weekly Public Health report is published each Wednesday.