HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hadley office building is taking steps to safeguard birds and other wildlife by installing bird collision materials.

The installation will be done this month by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at the federal agency’s Hadley Northeast Regional Office.

According to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service news release sent to 22News, since 1970, nearly one billion birds collide with glass in the United States and more than one in four have been lost in North America.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says glass windows are dangerous to birds. This is because windows appear identical to birds surrounding environments such as forests, clouds, or the sky. Birds will fly directly into the glass since they see the windows as a natural habitat mirrored in the reflection.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reports that some birds will be only temporarily stunned and without lasting injury after colliding into a window. However, in other cases birds could result in birds suffering many different injuries. These injuries include; internal hemorrhages, concussions, or damage to their bills, wings, eyes, or skulls. Birds that have moderate injuries become more of a vulnerable prey to predators and environmental dangers.

In many occurrences, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says birds immediately die after crashing into a window.

“Birds are wonders of nature. They are not only part of a healthy environment, but their songs and presence provide a sense of calm to people,” says Pam Toschik, who directs the Service’s Migratory Bird program in the Northeast. “Today birds face serious declines across the globe. Understanding why birds collide with structures can lead to effective solutions for reducing the risk of collisions.

The glass that will be installed in the Hadley agency will be equipped with Feather Friendly. Feather Friendly specializes in preventing bird collisions with their visible glass. A pattern of markings spaced two inches apart is to be applied to the exterior of the windows. This installation is to reduce the surface reflections of birds and maintain a low visual impact on people.

Due to birds being attracted to light at night, the Service will also reprogram building lights to turn off when the building is not occupied.

To keep reducing the number of bird collisions, the Service is partnered with the Three Billion Birds Initiative. This initiative contributes to the efforts in conserving and restoring healthy bird populations.