Storm damage in Hampshire County

EASTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Parts of Hampshire County experienced some damage after severe storms swept through western Massachusetts on Wednesday.

The damage was isolated to Easthampton and Southampton, but the areas that were hit were hit hard.

A large tree fell on Plain Street, blocking the entire road, and forcing police to close it down while crews worked to clean it up. The tree even caused a power line explosion.

In Southampton, a fire was started by the storm on East Street.

Hundreds of Eversource customers were also without power in the Easthampton and Southampton area, but crews were able to restore it by Wednesday night.

Did you experience damage from Wednesday’s storm? Send your photos to reportit@wwlp.com