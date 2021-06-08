Storm, lightning damage in Hatfield during severe storm

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another severe thunderstorm rolled through western Massachusetts and Hampshire County was one of the areas that were hit the hardest.

In Hatfield, lightning struck the ground at the intersection of Main and Maple Streets.

“It wasn’t very pretty. It was very frightening,” said Eileen Dostal of Hatfield. “Very scary. The lightning, the thunder, that was overhead. I could see these black clouds come and thought to myself…oh boy.”





Dostal lives across the street from where the lightning struck and saw the area catch fire.

“I kinda stayed inside, but you wanted to go to the window and keep on looking,” said Dostal. “The worst part of the whole thing was the smell of that blacktop and the wires. Everything was on fire. It was frightening, really frightening.”

Hatfield Police alerted people to where downed wires and trees were located throughout the town. On Main Street, police and crews were working on downed wires. Some residents who live near the down wires told 22News that they lost power because of it.

On Elm Street, a sidewalk was partially blocked off after large tree parts had fallen. Similar sights were seen at this home on Sunset Avenue where a large branch landed in the driveway, narrowly missing this home.

Experts say always make sure to stay as far away as possible from downed wires, and trees that might have wires caught in them.

If you see down wires make sure to leave the area immediately and call 911.