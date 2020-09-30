Stormwater project for Cherry Street in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Easthampton received funding to redesign the drainage system on Cherry Street from the effects of climate change.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the mayor’s office, the city received $175,957 to support the Green Infrastructure Planning and Resiliency Design. The grant was provided by the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) Program which provides communities with funding and technical support to identify climate hazards, develop strategies to improve resilience, and implement priority actions to adapt to climate change.

“This MVP Action Grant will allow us to prepare and mitigate the effects of climate change and

address the effects we are already seeing. The increased intensity of storms is taking a toll on

our drainage systems,” Staff Engineer Diane Rossini said. “With this grant, we are both looking

at new, greener ways we can address stormwater in our City and applying the same ideas to the

full design of an existing drainage outlet that is in disrepair from the impacts of storms over the

last few years.”