AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Amherst, in partnership with the Ancestral Bridges Foundation, celebrated the Westside National Historic District by installing a new street sign at the corner of Hazel Avenue and Northampton Road.

It’s an area of the town that’s been home to Amherst’s African American residents for centuries and was included in the National Register of Historic Places in 2000.

Debora Bridges has had family living in this area for more than 300 years, “This is the street I ran up and down and played, my great aunt lived here, my grandma right on Snell Street.”

This neighborhood was one of the few places locally where Black and Indigenous people owned homes during a period of time marked by slavery and systemic racist practices.

“We’ve been here all the way through, sometimes we’ve been here when people didn’t want us here and that’s what this story is about today, recognizing the resilience, the struggles, the sacrifices, the integrity, the dignity of people who made a life for themselves here and made a community and contributed to the history of this community,” said Amilcar Shabazz, a professor of History and African Studies.

For those that 22News spoke to, they say that many people are unaware of the rich African American Culture here in Amherst. Founder of Ancestral Bridges Anika Lopes told 22News, “It just is amazing to have the broader community not only acknowledging these stories but really wanting to take a deep dive to appreciate them and wanting to know more and to be a part of preserving them.”

For anyone looking for more information on this neighborhood’s history, Ancestral Bridges has an exhibit and photo display at Frost Library.