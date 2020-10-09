Stricter COVID-19 measures in place for venues, restaurants in Northampton

Hampshire County

by: Regan Schiappa

Posted: / Updated:

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Most low-risk communities are moving to the next step of the state’s reopening plan, but the city of Northampton is taking a more restrictive approach.

  • Indoor performance venues are not allowed
  • Outdoor performance venues are open to 25-percent capacity with a limit of 50 people
  • Outdoor gatherings at event venues are limited to 50 people as well
  • No more than six people per table at restaurants

Right now, COVID-19 case numbers are relatively low in Northampton and the Health Department believes these new measures will keep it there.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today