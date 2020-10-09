Stricter COVID-19 measures in place for venues, restaurants in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Most low-risk communities are moving to the next step of the state’s reopening plan, but the city of Northampton is taking a more restrictive approach.

Indoor performance venues are not allowed

Outdoor performance venues are open to 25-percent capacity with a limit of 50 people

Outdoor gatherings at event venues are limited to 50 people as well

No more than six people per table at restaurants

Right now, COVID-19 case numbers are relatively low in Northampton and the Health Department believes these new measures will keep it there.