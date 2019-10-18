Strong winds bring down large trees in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday’s storm winds were strong enough to bring down three stress in one neighborhood in South Hadley.

Workers were chopping up the branches of one tree with chainsaws this morning.

It grazed this home’s roof and siding, but the homeowner said no one was hurt.

And a couple of houses down, Megan Joy had two trees fall in her yard. She told 22News, she and her husband were in the bedroom when she heard one of the trees fall right on top of the roof.

“And as we came to assess what we heard outside, this big one in the front came down right at the front door,” said Joy. “He pushed me up the stairwell because you don’t know where it’s coming from and what’s going to happen.”

Joy told 22News, no one was hurt, and there was no significant damage to the home or cars.