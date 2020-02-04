Student found with BB gun in South Hadley Middle School

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A student was found with an unloaded BB gun at a South Hadley Middle School Monday morning.

South Hadley Public Schools Interim Superintendent, Diana Bonneville, told 22news a middle schooler brought an unloaded BB Gun to school on Monday.

Another student reported overhearing the middle schooler bragging about being in possession of the BB gun and reported it to a teacher.

The administration and School Resource Officer were notified immediately and confiscated the weapon. The student’s parents were called, and a letter was sent home. South Hadley Middle School Principal David Gallagher also sent an email to all parents.

Bonneville said that the students and staff were never in danger and their safety and wellbeing is their top priority. She continued to say that the situation was handled quickly, professionally and efficiently without adding unnecessary anxiety to the student body.

Bonneville sent the following statement to 22News:

“Unfortunately, a middle schooler made a poor decision and brought a BB gun to school. Thankfully, a student reported overhearing the middle schooler bragging about being in possession of the BB gun, responded appropriately, and reported it to a teacher. The administration and School Resource Officer were notified immediately and confiscated the unloaded weapon. The student’s parents came to the school immediately, and disciplinary consequences that are clearly stated in the Code of Conduct were implemented. Due to student confidentiality laws, I cannot further elaborate but am in full support of those consequences. Police and District Attorney were apprised of the situation. An all-school email was sent to all families. Furthermore, the incident and protocol implemented in the incident were explained at last night’s School Committee meeting. A follow-up debriefing with our District Crisis/ Care Management Team and analysis of threat assessment protocols will occur, as well. The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is our top priority. The situation was handled quickly, professionally and efficiently without adding unnecessary anxiety to the student body. Our administrators and SROs are trained to handle a variety of student behaviors and had the situation firmly under control.” – Diana Bonneville, Interim Superintendent of South Hadley Public Schools

The school will be taking steps to make sure this does not happen again.