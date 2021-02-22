Students can return to limited in-person classes at UMass Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst is experiencing some more changes Monday morning as the campus lowers its COVID-19 risk level from high to elevated.

The change allows students to return to a limited selection of in-person classes but only if they are compliant with the campus testing protocol. The testing protocol requires two negative tests per week.

Here are the restrictions the university is still implementing:

Athletic practices and away contests can resume but UMass won’t host any games until mid-March

There will be no changes to the dining policy and grab-and-go meals will continue

Visitors are still not permitted on campus

No unauthorized student gatherings of any size are permitted

Employment restrictions will also lift for students who are in compliance with the twice-weekly testing requirements.

Along with the notice of changes, the school’s chancellor included a strong warning against continued non-compliance with campus protocols.

Students not following health and safety measures risk losing access to courses, their on-campus housing, or even suspension.