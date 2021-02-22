Students can return to limited in-person classes at UMass Amherst

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst is experiencing some more changes Monday morning as the campus lowers its COVID-19 risk level from high to elevated.

The change allows students to return to a limited selection of in-person classes but only if they are compliant with the campus testing protocol. The testing protocol requires two negative tests per week.

Here are the restrictions the university is still implementing:

  • Athletic practices and away contests can resume but UMass won’t host any games until mid-March
  • There will be no changes to the dining policy and grab-and-go meals will continue
  • Visitors are still not permitted on campus
  • No unauthorized student gatherings of any size are permitted
  • Employment restrictions will also lift for students who are in compliance with the twice-weekly testing requirements.

Along with the notice of changes, the school’s chancellor included a strong warning against continued non-compliance with campus protocols.

Students not following health and safety measures risk losing access to courses, their on-campus housing, or even suspension.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today