Students criticize Amherst College’s COVID-19 protocols

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of students at Amherst College are pushing back against what they call the school’s overly restrictive COVID-19 protocols.

Such measures include:

Double masking indoors

Restrictions on off-campus activities

No in-person campus dining

The students wrote a letter to the school’s president arguing, “The guidelines are not based on any given data and are in conflict with CDC guidelines.”

The president also sent a campus-wide email writing, “Now is not yet the time to relax key restrictions.”

Amherst College’s restrictions are in place for the first two weeks of the fall semester which began on Monday.