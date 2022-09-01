AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Colleges and universities around the region are welcoming back students for the Fall 2022 semester, and Thursday will be a busy day at the state’s flagship campus.



This year, the University of Massachusetts Amherst is welcoming its second-largest freshman class ever. In all, some 5,500 students are expected to arrive on campus Thursday.



The Class of 2026 is officially the most diverse in history for UMass, with 36% of students identifying as African American, Hispanic, Asian, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, or Native American.



There are jut over 1,000 transfer students incoming, adding up to a total enrollment of 22,900 students; 155 more students than last year.



This will also be a landmark weekend for students, as they return to campus free from most COVID-19 restrictions, though students will have to present a negative COVID-19 test result to return. Those with a positive result will need to isolate before returning to campus.



The check-in window for students opens at 8:00 A.M. Thursday, and lasts through 4:00 P.M. If you need to run errands through the Amherst area, plan accordingly for traffic.