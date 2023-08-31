AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The University of Massachusetts is welcoming back freshmen to its Amherst campus Thursday, with other students moving in over the next two days.

Some 5,000 freshmen students are due to move in, following a record application year for the university. According to UMass, more than 50,000 high school students applied to be a part of the Class of 2027, which will be the most diverse in the school’s history.

UMass freshmen will also have the highest average high school GPA and combined SAT scores in a decade.

By Sunday morning, some 22,750 students will have returned to campus and surrounding areas, with classes to begin on Tuesday. That means a lot of extra traffic around Amherst in the coming days.