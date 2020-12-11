Students, staff in quarantine after more COVID-19 cases reported at Norris School

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News obtained a letter that was sent to families about a COVID-19 outbreak at the Norris School in Southampton.

The letter, sent into our newsroom Thursday night, states that one of three people who tested positive for the virus was contagious while at school late last week. Twelve people, a mixture of students and staff, have been identified as close contacts of that contagious individual.

All of them began quarantining on Monday. One class has currently moved to fully remote learning.

According to the letter, 20 students have been identified as close contacts due to exposures occurring outside of school. They are also under quarantine.

The letter goes on to explain that there is no evidence of transmission at the school.

This a developing story. 22News will follow this and bring you more details when we learn more.