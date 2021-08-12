Students, staff will be required to wear masks in South Hadley schools

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – With the Delta variant this is not the back-to-school experience some were expecting.

22News spoke with the Superintendent at South Hadley schools and he said this year is going to be about communication and keeping up with the changes as they happen. One of the main policies they’ve decided to keep in place from last year is wearing masks. Students, faculty, and staff will be required to wear them regardless of whether or not they are vaccinated.

The superintendent said that’s in line with the recommendations from the Department of Elementary & Secondary Education. However, he said vaccines are what will set this school year apart from last year.

“We’ve been through it before last year. But at the same time we want the kids and the families to know that the schools are safe that we’re taking all the precautions and cautions we can to make sure the kids are safe and can return in full,” said Superintendent Jahmal Mosley.

Mosley also told 22News part of this year is going to be about checking in with students, especially since this will be their return to the classroom after a year of remote learning.