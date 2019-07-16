Study finds increase in snack sales since pot became legal in Massachusetts

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A study by Nielsen found that legal weed is helping spike snack sales.

The study compared states where marijuana has been legalized and states where it is not, and found that legal states saw higher sales of sweet and salty snacks.

Total snacking growth increased 7.2 percent in states where marijuana is legal, as compared to six percent where it is not.

One Northampton woman said with the number of visitors the the local marijuana shop brought to town, it likely helped various businesses.

Jillian Andrew told 22News, “Yeah I think so. the line around the block for that month and a half probably brought a lot of business that wasn’t here before.”

Sales of sweets also saw an increase of two percent in states where weed is legal, compared to 1.3 percent where it is not.