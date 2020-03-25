Subaru car dealership closed after COVID-19 exposure

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) —- A Hadley car dealership is temporarily closed after an employee was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Steve Lewis Subaru in Hadley is closed for the next couple of days after it found out an employee has coronavirus.

The dealership was notified on Monday that one of their part-time employees tested positive for COVID-19.

For everyone’s safety, the dealership decided to shut down until Friday. A team will be disinfecting and cleaning the entire building, including restrooms, the showroom, and work stations.

The company has also asked all of its employees to seek medical attention if they have any symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms could include shortness of breath and fever.

Massachusetts has deemed automotive service and repair businesses essential, so they hope to be back up and running on Friday.



The dealership says it does not know how the employees contracted the virus — but they are doing okay at this time.