AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP)– University of Massachusetts Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy will be retiring at the end of June, 2023.

Subbaswamy became the 30th UMass Chancellor in 2012. During the past 10 years, he has overseen multiple initiatives and guided the campus community through the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release from UMass, under Subbaswamy’s leadership the college’s graduation rate has improved and student diversity enrollment has expanded. The U.S. News & World Report Colleges Guide ranked the college #26 among the 209 public universities included in their survey, up from #52 in 2010.

Funding for research has also increased, with $213 million in research expenditures in FY2021, and ranking number one among public universities in New England in National Science Foundation grant awards. Major investments through gifts and donations have supported the nursing education and computer science programs and facilities improvements.

UMass President Marty Meehan said, “Chancellor Subbaswamy’s leadership of UMass Amherst over the last decade has been truly extraordinary by any measure. The university has grown in impact and national stature under his skillful guidance, while he has always remained focused on student success. That was never more evident than during the last two years of unprecedented challenge and change. It has been an honor to call Swamy a friend and colleague.”

Subbaswamy still plans on continuing his efforts to fulfill his commitment to the University. “Over the next year, I will remain focused on fulfilling our mission as the flagship campus of the commonwealth,” he said. “Together, we will work on significant university efforts, such as expanding flexible learning; advancing our Carbon Zero, renewable energy plans; addressing campus issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion; and preparing for our new fundraising campaign.”