Summer Beach at Puffer’s Pond closed to swimming

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Summer Beach at the Mill Street entrance to Puffer’s Pond is closed to swimmers after high bacteria levels in the water.

The water quality test came back to be higher than acceptable levels be on Summer (north) Beach and is closed to swimming. The State (south) Beach test came back acceptable as of July 25 and is open to swimmers.

Puffer’s Pond, also known as Factory Hollow Pond, is approximately 11 acres in size with an average depth of 5 feet and a maximum depth of more than 20 feet. It is the largest open water body in Amherst that allows fishing, canoeing, and swimming.

Puffer’s Pond rules and regulations when swimming resumes, include the following: