SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a great turnout Thursday night for the continuation of South Hadley’s summer concert series!

And even the heat didn’t stop people from sharing a common interest in music. Dozens brought blankets and chairs to see the band “Midlife Crisis” perform on the town common, it’s a classic blues rock band. Shops and restaurants were also busy before the show. The South Hadley Cultural Council made this night happen through a grant.

“It’s wonderful, it gets a lot of people together, we know a lot of people that come here, we encourage other people to come. It’s always a big night,” expressed Carol Florence of South Hadley.

Donation bins were passed around to support the concert series. It runs until August 31st. Each concert takes place on Thursday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The next concert is scheduled for July 13th.

Below is a complete list of upcoming concert dates and bands to see:

July 13th: Whitaker Hill – Modern Country, Blues & Rock

July 20: Night Moves – 4 Decades of Great R&R

July 27: The Dave Colucci Show – Crooning the Classics

August 3: Moose & the High Tops – The Best Classic Rock of the 70s & 80s

August 10: Off the Record – 60s & 70s Classic Rock

August 17: Peter J Newland and RadioX – Fusion of American Music: Blues, Rock, & Country

August 24: Cottonwood -Country music with a kick

August 31: The Capabilities & Sound Squad – Berkshire Hills Music Academy

If rain occurs on any of the days, the concert will be rescheduled to the following Sunday.