Summer solstice celebration at UMass

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of Amherst community members observed the sunrise and sunset of the longest day of the year.

Friday was Summer Solstice, when daylight is the longest out of any day of the year, and nighttime is the shortest.

The organization, UMass Sunwheel, set up standing stones for residents that mark the changing positions of the sun and moon throughout the year.

Andy Morris-Friedman, a volunteer with Sunwheel told 22News, it’s a great way to bring people together, who share the same curiosity about the solar system.

“You get to come here and do something that human beings have been doing since the beginning of time,” Morris-Friedman said. “Which is to look up at the sky to notice the patterns you see in the movement of the sun, the moon, and the planets.”

He also said solstice means “standstill” the movement of the sun, moon, and planets will remain the same for a few days.

He urges any residents who missed the event to go check out the standing stones at UMass Amherst.