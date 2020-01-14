Support ends for Windows 7 operating system

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – If you are still using Windows 7, you may want to consider upgrading.

Starting on Monday, Microsoft announced it will no longer support the operating system.

That means Windows 7 won’t issue any more updates and software patches that could prevent cyberattacks and viruses. Windows 7 users also can no longer get technical support from Microsoft.

Microsoft made a commitment to provide 10 years of product support for Windows 7 when it was released in 2009 but that has now expired.

Tony Russell-Smith of Yes Computers told 22News the best thing to do now if you still have Windows 7 is to upgrade to Windows 10.

“Windows 10 does introduce a lot of new features that some older computers are not up to snuff for handling so you often need more memory or video card. All these upgrades and it’s basically just easier to get a new machine,” Russell-Smith said.

The company said they want to focus their investment on supporting newer technologies and great new experiences. Upgrades start at $139 dollars.

If your computer is more than three years old Microsoft suggests buying a new one.