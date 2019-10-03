Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to visit Amherst College

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be in western Massachusetts Thursday night, for a discussion with students at Amherst College.

Ginsburg, who has served on the Supreme Court since 1993, will participate in an “onstage conversation” with Amherst College President Biddy Martin at the Coolidge Cage. The event is open only to Amherst College students, faculty, and staff members, but it will be streamed through the college’s live webcast page.

Ginsburg is a leading voice of the court’s liberal wing, and has become popularly known as the “Notorious RBG” among her admirers. Prior to her service on the Supreme Court, she founded the Women’s Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union and served as a justice on the United States Court of Appeals’ District of Columbia Circuit, among other accomplishments.

At the time of her appointment, she was only the second woman to have served on the nation’s highest court.