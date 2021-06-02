Supreme Court ruling gives Lucio Perez another chance for permanent residency

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The U.S. Supreme Court has made a decision that may overturn current deportation cases, which includes western Massachusetts cases such as Lucio Perez.

Lucio Perez was with Representative Jim McGovern Tuesday on a digital call to discuss the ramifications of the reported SCOTUS decision.

The Supreme Court voted 6-3 on Niz-Chavez vs. Garland case, which determined the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) did not comply with the Congressional order that “a” notice must be issued for deportation. Notices that were being issued were not setting an exact date.

Since 1996, ICE has been issuing millions of Notice to Appear (NTA) documents to immigrants without dates. Lucio Perez was one of these millions of people to have receive one without a set date.

In a statement sent to 22News, Perez’s attorney Glenn Formica said, “I never thought the Court’s decision would be so direct. While the case was about a special form of relief that will help people in Lucio’s particular legal situation, the bigger question is now whether it applies to all deportations where the Department of Homeland Security failed to include the date and time on the initial Notice to Appear.”

The latest decision will help Lucio Perez reopen his case for cancelation of removal and allow him to seek permanent residency.

“I am so glad about the decision the court has made, and for the positive changes that are happening for immigrants,” said Perez.