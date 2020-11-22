Survey: Parents worry remote learning will negatively impact child’s education

In this Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, photo fifth grade teacher Lauren Furst leads an online class at Meridien Public Charter School, in Washington. Several DC charter schools have been doing in-person teaching for small groups of students. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A survey of Massachusetts parents finds about half feel this current school year is having a negative impact on their kids in terms of academics.

The recent survey put out by MassINC, found parents with kids in K through 12 are describing this school year as difficult. With 49 percent of parents feeling it’s having a negative impact on their child’s mental and emotional health as well as their social and behavioral skills.

Sally DeJesus of Easthampton was able to take a leave from work thanks to a federal grant. She told 22News while she and her child prefer to stay remote she does feel like they’re missing out on that in person experience.

“I feel like everyone has a right to be safe and healthy. Students as well as teachers, and staff but it stinks that students can’t really have that school experience, in-person experience, and be together,” Sally expressed.

Like many school districts, Easthampton High School will be going fully remote Monday.