Suspect arrested for vandalizing Northampton City Hall

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect is charged with vandalism after a George Floyd memorial was held at Northampton City Hall Tuesday.

According to the Northampton Police Department, a 19-year-old man from Florence was later arrested after police broke up a fight during the memorial service. Officers observed the suspect spray paint City Hall but due to the large crowd, officers were unable to stop him.

Officers arrested the suspect later that evening and is charged with vandalism and resisting arrest.