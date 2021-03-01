Suspect arrested in Northampton after foot chase

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Northampton, Massachusetts State Police, and residents in Northampton helped locate a suspect with an active warrant following a foot chase.

According to the Northampton Police Department, on Sunday Northampton officers conducted a traffic stop on Hatfield Street. During the investigation, police say the driver of the vehicle was known to have an active arrest warrant and took off running.

The Massachusetts State Police assisted Northampton Police, and several residents of Blackberry Lane to search the area. The suspect was located in a backyard and arrested.

The Northampton Police Department thanks State Police K-9 Cesar and area residents who called 911 to assist in providing information to help locate the suspect.