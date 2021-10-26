Suspect in custody after shelter in place at UMass Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A shelter in place was issued at UMass Amherst Tuesday.

According to Ed Blaguszewski, Executive Director of Strategic Communications at UMass, an all clear was shortly issued after a campus emergency alert was sent to staff and students. The original messaged stated the following:

“Hostile armed person reported near UHS. Shelter in place and stay indoors. Wait for all clear signal.”

Blaguszewski told 22News a suspect is in custody.  “UMass Amherst Alerts: All clear. Party is in custody. Resume normal activities. All clear.” University Health Services is a medical clinic located at 150 Infirmary Way.

22News is following this story and will update as soon as additional information is released.

