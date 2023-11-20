SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southampton Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person allegedly involved in shoplifting at a local store.
According to the Southampton Police Department, the person in the picture below was involved in shoplifting at Country Liquors on November 17.
It is being asked to contact the Southampton Police Department at 413-527-1120 and leave a message for Detective Sergeant David Neal. or Lt. Groeber. You may remain anonymous if you wish.
