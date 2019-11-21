Suspects arrested in connection with drug distribution in Ware

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Four people are facing charges including drug possession after police executed a search warrant at a home on Pulaski Street in Ware Wednesday night. 

According to the Ware Police Department, officers arrested Michael Martino, Amber Cornelius, Tara Byrd, and Albert Laviolette after searching a home located at 57 Pulaski Street. Other police departments including Monson, Hardwick, as well as State Police, assisted with the search. 

The search warrant came as a result of an investigation into the distribution of drugs near the residence. Police were able to seize a large amount of heroin, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia that is “consistent with that of a high-level distribution business.” 

The four suspects arrested on Wednesday night are facing the following charges: 

Martino: Bail was set at $5,000

  • Possession with intent to distribute heroin
  • Possession with intent to distribute a crack cocaine
  • Possession with intent to distribute Adderall
  • Possession of a Class B drug  
  • Conspiracy to violate drug laws 

Cornelius: Bail was set at $5,000 

  • Possession with intent to distribute heroin
  • Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine 
  • Possession with intent to distribute Adderall
  • Possession of a Class B drug  
  • Conspiracy to violate drug laws

Tara Byrd: Bail was set at $500 

  • Possession of crack cocaine
  • Possession of heroin

Albert Laviolette: Bail was set at $500 

  • Possession with intent to distribute heroin
  • Conspiracy to violate drug laws

