Suspects arrested in connection with drug distribution in Ware

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Four people are facing charges including drug possession after police executed a search warrant at a home on Pulaski Street in Ware Wednesday night.
According to the Ware Police Department, officers arrested Michael Martino, Amber Cornelius, Tara Byrd, and Albert Laviolette after searching a home located at 57 Pulaski Street. Other police departments including Monson, Hardwick, as well as State Police, assisted with the search.
The search warrant came as a result of an investigation into the distribution of drugs near the residence. Police were able to seize a large amount of heroin, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia that is “consistent with that of a high-level distribution business.”
The four suspects arrested on Wednesday night are facing the following charges:
Martino: Bail was set at $5,000
- Possession with intent to distribute heroin
- Possession with intent to distribute a crack cocaine
- Possession with intent to distribute Adderall
- Possession of a Class B drug
- Conspiracy to violate drug laws
Cornelius: Bail was set at $5,000
- Possession with intent to distribute heroin
- Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine
- Possession with intent to distribute Adderall
- Possession of a Class B drug
- Conspiracy to violate drug laws
Tara Byrd: Bail was set at $500
- Possession of crack cocaine
- Possession of heroin
Albert Laviolette: Bail was set at $500
- Possession with intent to distribute heroin
- Conspiracy to violate drug laws