Suspects arrested in connection with drug distribution in Ware

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Four people are facing charges including drug possession after police executed a search warrant at a home on Pulaski Street in Ware Wednesday night.

According to the Ware Police Department, officers arrested Michael Martino, Amber Cornelius, Tara Byrd, and Albert Laviolette after searching a home located at 57 Pulaski Street. Other police departments including Monson, Hardwick, as well as State Police, assisted with the search.

The search warrant came as a result of an investigation into the distribution of drugs near the residence. Police were able to seize a large amount of heroin, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia that is “consistent with that of a high-level distribution business.”

Photo: Ware Police Department

The four suspects arrested on Wednesday night are facing the following charges:

Martino: Bail was set at $5,000

Possession with intent to distribute heroin

Possession with intent to distribute a crack cocaine

Possession with intent to distribute Adderall

Possession of a Class B drug

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

Cornelius: Bail was set at $5,000

Possession with intent to distribute heroin

Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine

Possession with intent to distribute Adderall

Possession of a Class B drug

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

Tara Byrd: Bail was set at $500

Possession of crack cocaine

Possession of heroin

Albert Laviolette: Bail was set at $500