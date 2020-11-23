“Swatting call” leads to large police presence at Northampton residence

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to a residence for what police are calling a “Swatting Call” in the West Street area of Northampton Monday early afternoon.

According to Chief Jody Kasper of the Northampton Police Department, officers were called to a residence near West Street and Belmont Avenue just before 2 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a person being shot.

The caller also told police they had a firearm and would shoot anyone who entered the residence, prompting the presence of several police departments to the area including Northampton Police, Northampton Fire, Massachusetts State Police, and Smith College Public Safety.

When contact was made with the occupants inside the residence involved, police determined everyone was safe and that “they seem to have been the victims of a ‘Swatting Call,’” Chief Kasper said.

The police chief explained that “a ‘Swatting Call’ is a tactic to deceive dispatchers so that they send police and emergency service response teams to another person’s address. This is triggered by false reporting of a serious law enforcement emergency.”